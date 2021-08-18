Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who made her big debut with 2013’s Shuddh Desi Romance, is all set for her new theatrical release Bell Bottom, also featuring Akshay Kumar. The film will hit the big screens on August 19, 2021. While speaking in an interview with Times Now, the actor opened up about her career choices and real-life struggles she had to face as a newbie in the Bollywood industry. Vaani Kapoor opened up about the financial crunch she faced as she belongs from a mediocre family.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Talks About Sooryavanshi's Release Date: 'Sirf Do Hi Insaan Jaante Hai'

Vaani Kapoor mentioned, “I have been supporting myself, I haven’t taken a penny from my parents from the age of 18-19 and I have been supporting myself, I was modelling, making my own money. This was also very new territory for me, I was very clueless, I was very underconfident, I didn’t know what I am doing, I didn’t know how to go about it. But there is a certain vision one has for themselves, I had that vision and I stuck by my beliefs.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares How he Still Tries to Impress Twinkle Khanna, Watch BTS Video From Bell Bottom Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)



The Befikre actor revealed that she is not privileged. “So, I never really tried to short sell myself, that’s one thing I was very certain about from day one. There has been a financial crunch and all, I am not very privileged where I come from an extremely affluent family. My family has gone through ups and downs as well, and I am proud that I have been able to make things work for myself, single-handedly.” Also Read - Vaani Kapoor Channels Ethnic Vibes in Blush Pink Suit by Anita Dongre’s Worth Rs 1. 7 Lakh

On the work front, Bell Bottom also features Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also features Huma Qureshi and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.