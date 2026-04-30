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Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas ties the knot with Kavya Reddy in traditional Tirupati wedding ceremony, pictures and videos go viral

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas ties the knot with Kavya Reddy in traditional Tirupati wedding ceremony, pictures and videos go viral

A traditional temple ceremony marked a special personal milestone for the actor as glimpses from the wedding celebration gained widespread attention online within hours.

Newlyweds Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy (PC: Twitter)

The wedding of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events after he tied the knot with Kavya Reddy in a traditional temple ceremony. The marriage took place at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple in a quiet and deeply spiritual setting. Unlike grand film-style weddings, the couple chose simplicity and tradition to begin their new journey. Early visuals from the ceremony quickly spread online, making the wedding a trending topic across social media platforms.

When and where did the wedding take place?

The ceremony was held late on April 29 during an auspicious muhurtham at around 11:13 pm. The rituals were performed inside the temple premises with close family members and a few invited guests present. The couple followed traditional customs, including the Jeelakarra Bellam ritual, which symbolises unity and lifelong bonding. The wedding focused more on spiritual values rather than celebrity glamour.

Who attended the wedding ceremony?

The intimate ceremony was attended by close relatives, friends and a few public figures. Among the notable guests was Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The presence of such guests added significance but the event remained centered on family traditions. Fans gathered at Renigunta airport earlier to catch a glimpse of the actor when he arrived with his family ahead of the wedding.

See viral videos from Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy’s marriage here

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How did social media react to the wedding?

Soon after the ceremony pictures and videos from the temple wedding surfaced online and began circulating widely. Fans shared blessings and congratulatory messages for the couple. The visuals highlighted the simplicity of the event and the emotional moments between the bride and groom. The traditional attire and temple backdrop added to the cultural charm of the celebration.

See viral pictures from wedding ceremony here

#BellamkondaSaiSreenivas ties the knot with #KavyaReddy in a beautiful traditional ceremony at Tirumala, with the auspicious muhurtham held at 11:13 PM last night.❤️‍#SreenivasaKavyanam #ShreyasMedia #ShreyasGroup pic.twitter.com/yF51zZeC7j — Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) April 30, 2026

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About Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is a well known Telugu actor who entered the film industry in 2014 and has worked in several commercial and action films. He is the son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh and gained recognition for films like Rakshasudu and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. His bride Kavya Reddy is an advocate and journalism professional from a Hyderabad based family with a legal background.

What is next for the couple?

After the temple wedding the couple is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad on May 1. Meanwhile the actor continues his film commitments including upcoming projects like Tyson Naidu and Haindava.

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