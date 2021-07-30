Bell Bottom Release Date is Here: Akshay Kumar fans can rejoice as he has announced the final release date of his eagerly-awaited Bellbottom. The actor took to social media in style to announce the release date of Bellbottom- unleashing a ripple of excitement across trade circles. The film will now hit the BIG screens on August 19 and industry watchers hope this espionage epic will bring audiences back to experience the thrill of cinema in all its glory. While sharing the clip, Akshay captioned: “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19”.Also Read - Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Being Considered For Role of Maara?

Akshay Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor whose movie will be releasing on the silver screen as the rest of the films have been scheduled for OTT release. The rise in coronavirus cases led to shutting theatres. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, mirroring its impacts across all arts sectors. Across India, cinemas and movie theaters have been closed, festivals have been canceled or postponed, and film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. Due to this, the box office has dropped by millions. Also Read - KRK Makes Bizarre Predictions For Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others, Gets Brutally Trolled

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Gains 5 Kilos For Raksha Bandhan by Eating 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Halwa'

This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe.

A tidal wave of relief seems to have hit trade circles after the release date was announced as the film is expected to banish the accumulated gloom of the past two years from theatres. Fans are already saving the date to savour this joyride of a lifetime and to relive all the magic, nostalgia and excitement of going to the movies again.