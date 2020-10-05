Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom has wrapped up the shooting of the film. Now, makers have released the first teaser of Akshay and Vani Kapoor starrer film. In the teaser, Akshay, who plays the RAW agent set to save India, can be seen at an airport as the actor walks towards airplanes and hangs off them. All suited up and sports a mustache for his look in the film. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Not Releasing on November 14 - Diwali, Despite Reopening of Theatres, Read on

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Go BellBottom! Here's a thrilling throwback to the 80s. 🙌🏼 Presenting #BellbottomTeaser. (sic)"

Watch the teaser here:



Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the film has been shot in Scotland. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Datta Bhupathi.

Arier Akshay thanked his team and said, “It’s teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again.”

Bellbottom will hit theatres on April 2, 2021.