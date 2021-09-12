BellBottom has finally got a release date on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom on September 16 on Amazon Prime Video. This movie is based on thriller espionage and has captivated a lot of viewers already.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Special: From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, List of Lesser Known Bollywood Siblings

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom also has other top-notch actors like Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. This film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

According to an Indian Express article, Akshay Kumar had said, "After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of 240+ countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide."

Watch the Trailer Here:



According to director Ranjit M Tewari, he was happy with BellBottom coming on Amazon Prime Video. It was a perfect mix of an interesting plot and a credible ensemble cast.

He said, “I’m delighted that my film is reaching a global audience through Amazon Prime Video. It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end.”

BellBottom’s digital release is perfectly timed according to the producer of the film, Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky says, “Recently I have seen the audience has developed more interest in watching action thrillers that keep them at the edge of their seat. I am very happy to have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to release the film digitally which could help us reach over 240 countries and territories worldwide.”