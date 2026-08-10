Ben Jones, known for The Dukes of Hazzard and EastEnders, dies at 84

Ben Jones became a familiar face on television through The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran for seven seasons from January 1979 to February 1985. He played Cooter. May his soul rest in peace.

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Ben Jones (PC- Instagram)

Ben Jones, best known for playing Cooter in the CBS action series The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at the age of 84. The actor-turned-politician suffered a massive heart attack at his home while preparing to watch a baseball game, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His wife, Alma Viator, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. She wrote, “I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much.”

Jones became a familiar face on television through The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran for seven seasons from January 1979 to February 1985. He played Cooter, the owner of Cooter’s Garage in Hazzard County, appearing in 141 episodes of the popular series.

The show’s success also helped Jones enter politics. A Democrat, he first ran for Congress in 1986 but narrowly lost to incumbent Pat Swindall in Georgia’s 4th congressional district. He returned to the race two years later and won by a landslide after Swindall faced allegations involving a federal investigation.

Jones served in the US House of Representatives until 1994, when redistricting led to his defeat by Newt Gingrich. He later attempted another political comeback in Virginia in 2002 but lost to Eric Cantor, who would go on to become House majority leader.

Jones remained active in political circles even after leaving Congress. His later criticism of Cantor was also noted during the politician’s unexpected primary defeat in 2014.

From television to Capitol Hill, Jones built a career that spanned entertainment and politics, but he remained best remembered by fans for his role as the beloved Cooter in The Dukes of Hazzard.

Since leaving Doctors, he has made various appearances in television series including Holby City, EastEnders and Tell Me Everything.