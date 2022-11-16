Bengali Actor Aindrila Sharma Goes on Ventilator Due to Multiple Cardiac Arrests

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma is currently on ventilator because she suffered multiple cardiac arrests.

Bengali Actor Aindrila Sharma Goes on Ventilator Due to Multiple Cardiac Arrests

Bengali Actor Aindrila Sharma on Ventilator: Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma has been put on ventilator support as she suffered multiple cardiac arrests on Tuesday as per multiple media reports. Aindrila is currently admitted at a Kolkata hospital since her condition is quite fragile. The actor was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as well according to the hospital authorities. On November 1, Aindrila was hospitalised because she suffered a brain stroke. The actor had an intracranial haemorrhage and underwent left front temporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. Her new CT scan reports showed blood clots in the brain, which is on the opposite side her head, as per Anand Bazaar’s web portal.

Also Read:

AINDRILA SHARMA’S BOYFRIEND ASKS EVERYONE TO PRAY FOR A MIRACLE

A Hindustan Times report says, “Doctors have informed that it isn’t possible to operate on the new blood clot. However, new medicines have been introduced to reduce them. However, her infection remains serious and it’s yet to be seen how she responds to them.” Aindrila’s boyfriend and actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury, earlier took to social media and wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

For more updates on Aindrila Sharma health update, check out this space at India.com.