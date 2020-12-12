New Delhi: Bengali actor Arya Banerjee who worked in various Bollywood films such as the critically acclaimed ‘The Dirty Picture’ was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday. The body of the 33-year-old woman was covered with blood when police broke open the door of her third-floor apartment. Also Read - Vidya Balan Birthday Special : 5 Films That Prove She Is The Most Versatile Actress in Bollywood Today

According to reports, the actor's maid informed the neighbours after she did not respond to doorbells and phone calls in the morning.

In her statement to the police, the domestic help said that Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly. The police said that the body was sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star Anshuman Jha recalled fond memories of their shooting and expressed condolences to her family.

EXTREMELY SHOCKED, SADDENED BY THE NEWS OF ARYA BANNERJEE'S DEMISE. Have only fond memories of my interactions with her during the making of LSD & its promotions. CONDOLENCES & STREGTH TO HER FAMILY & LOVED ONES. #AryaBanerjee@AryaBanerjee pic.twitter.com/HjOEI50sHQ — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) December 12, 2020

Arya’s real name was Devdatta Banerjee. She was the youngest daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay. She had acted in LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka’ (2010) and other films besides Milan Luthria’s The Dirty Picture in 2011. She had also done TV show Savdhaan India and some modeling jobs in Mumbai.