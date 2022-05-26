Kolkata: Bidisha De Majumdar, a Bengali model-turned-actor, was discovered dead in her Kolkata flat. For the past four months, the 21-year-old actor has been renting a flat in the city. On Wednesday evening, May 25, police discovered her dead body in her flat in Nagerbazar. They broke down her door to gain access to her apartment, where she was found hanging.

Bidisha’s body has been taken to the RG Kar hospital for a postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the inquiry into this case has been started by the Barrackpore Police. The Police have reportedly retrieved a suicide note inside Bidisha’s flat, according to news reports.

A probe has been started to determine if the death was caused by murder or suicide. Bidisha’s close associates, family members, and friends were questioned by the Police to acquire information about her. Her friends claimed that the actress was depressed due to her boyfriend Anubhab Bera.

Bidisha De Majumdar first appeared on screen in Anirbed Chattopadhyay’s short film Bhaar- The Clown in 2021. A well-known actor, Debraj Mukherjee, plays a pivotal role in the film.

Rest in peace Bidisha De Majumdar!