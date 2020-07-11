Bengali actor Koel Mallick, her father Ranjit Mallick, her husband Nispal Singh and her mother have tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the family is under self-quarantine. She tweeted, “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!” Also Read - Lockdown in UP: What About Cars And Bikes, Can You Use Them During Weekend Shutdown? Know Here
On May 5, she delivered her baby and shared the news on Twitter, The post reads, “Our little one arrived this moring! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessing for our baby boy!” (sic)
No sooner did Koel post the news, industry colleagues and fans started posting messages wishing her quick recovery. “Get well soon… all will be good… God bless,” wrote Bengali superstar Prosenjeet.
Meanwhile, there have been lockdown for three days in UP and 14 days in West Bengal due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. So far, there 7,94,000 confirmed cases, 21, 604 deaths and 4,96,000 has recovered from the virus.
