Bengali actor Koel Mallick, her father Ranjit Mallick, her husband Nispal Singh and her mother have tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the family is under self-quarantine. She tweeted, “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!” Also Read - Lockdown in UP: What About Cars And Bikes, Can You Use Them During Weekend Shutdown? Know Here



On May 5, she delivered her baby and shared the news on Twitter, The post reads, “Our little one arrived this moring! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessing for our baby boy!” (sic)

No sooner did Koel post the news, industry colleagues and fans started posting messages wishing her quick recovery. “Get well soon… all will be good… God bless,” wrote Bengali superstar Prosenjeet.

View this post on Instagram 🙏 A post shared by Koel Mallick (@yourkoel) on May 5, 2020 at 1:04am PDT



Please take care of yourselves. This is a worrying bit of information. — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) July 10, 2020

Wishing you all a speedy recovery. Prayers for well being. 🙏 — Jeet (@jeet30) July 10, 2020

Hi @YourKoel .. am sure, you all will test negative very soon .. will pray for your quick recovery .. — Arpita Chatterjee (@ArpitaCP) July 10, 2020

Please Take care , don’t worry you all will be alright in no time. Praying for the speedy recovery of you all 🙏💐 — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) July 10, 2020

Plz take care..wishing you all a speedy recovery..🤗 — Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabir) July 10, 2020

Take care! Everything will be fine 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, there have been lockdown for three days in UP and 14 days in West Bengal due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. So far, there 7,94,000 confirmed cases, 21, 604 deaths and 4,96,000 has recovered from the virus.

With inputs from IANS!