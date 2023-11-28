Home

Parambrata Chatterjee exchanged wedding vows with his girlfriend Piya in an extremely close knitted ceremony. The actor confirmed the news of their wedding by sharing some photos from the occasion.

Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee is one of the renowned actors in the town. The actor has also established himself in Bollywood with films like Aranyak and Bulbbul. Having been the great nephew of renowned director Ritwik Ghatak, Parambrata has legitimately worked on some of the best movies ever made. The actor hit the headlines owing to his wedding news with his longtime girlfriend Piya Chakraborty. Parambrata Chatterjee took to his social media handle to share the joyous news with his fans and followers. The caption on the wedding post read, “Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…This is it. @piya_chakraborty.”

The couple exuded nothing but mere joy in the viral wedding photos. Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty were sitting on a sofa to sign a paper, possibly a marriage certificate. The actor posed with his wife Piya against a beautiful, vintage background. The new bride looked stunning in a red saree, while Parambrata was dressed in a vibrant kurta and jacket.

Parambrata Chatterjee Marries Piya Chakraborty – PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parambrata Chattopadhyay (@parambratachattopadhyay)

Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty’s pictures went viral on social media. Their fans dropped heart eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. People from the industry also wished the couple for new beginnings. Actor Konkona Sen Sharma and Sayani Gupta dropped congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

It has been believed that Parambrata and Piya dated for two years, but they never made it official. Piya Chakraborty, an NGO employee, was previously married to composer-singer Anupam Roy, while Parambrata was romantically involved with Dutch citizen Ike Schouten.

In addition to her work in Bengali films, Parambrata has experience in Bollywood. In the 2012 movie Kahaani, he made his debut in Hindi alongside Vidya Balan. The film was a huge success at the box office. He later collaborated with Anushka Sharma on the movie Pari and impressed the audience with his performance in the Netflix original movie Bulbbul.

