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Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee dies at 43 after drowning in the sea

Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee dies at 43 after drowning in the sea

According to reports, the Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee had gone to the coastal location for the shoot of an upcoming television serial titled Bhole Baba Par Karega.

Actor Rahul Banerjee, known for his work in Bengali cinema, passed away after drowning in the sea at Talsari. He was 43 years old. According to reports, he had gone to the coastal location for the shoot of an upcoming television serial titled Bhole Baba Par Karega. During the shoot, he reportedly entered the sea, where the tragic incident took place.

People present at the location revealed Rahul went missing for nearly an hour and a half, prompting an urgent search operation by crew members and local technicians. After an extensive effort, he was eventually located and pulled out of the water. He was immediately rushed to Digha State General Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Despite efforts to save him, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead when he was brought in. The sudden incident has shocked the film crew and the local community. According to police sources, his body has been sent to Kanthi Subdivisional Hospital for a post-mortem to find out the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

His wife, Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar, has now reacted to the distressing news and requested privacy in this hour of ‘immense grief’ in her latest post on social media. She wrote, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy”.

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“There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time”, she added.

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