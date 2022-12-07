Bengali Actor Ritwick Chakraborty Takes a Sly Jibe at Paresh Rawal’s ‘Cook Fish’ Remark – Watch

Bengali actor Ritwick Chakraborty recently took a sly jibe at Paresh Rawal's 'cook fish' remark by posting a witty ventriloquism video.

Ritwick Chakraborty’s Sly Jibe at Paresh Rawal: Paresh Rawal’s controversial ‘cook fish’ remark has sparked outrage among netizens. The former BJP MP has already been summoned on December 12 by Kolkata Police over his controversial “cook fish for Bengalis” remark at a rally ahead of Gujarat election. CPI(M) Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim filed a complaint against the veteran actor accusing him of trying “to provoke riots” and “destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country”. Now Bengali actor Ritwick Chakraborty took a sly dig at Paresh Rawal by posting a video on his Instagram and Facebook handles.

CHECK OUT RITWICK CHAKRABORTY’S WITTY VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritwick Chakraborty (@ritwickchak_)

Taking a dig at the actor’s remarks Ritwick captioned his post in Bengali which read as, “Puppets (Doll) outside of hands…Parshe and Bowal (names of fish)”. Mocking the veteran in the witty ventriloquism video gone viral, Ritwick called the veteran Pareshe Bowal. The Sharmaji Namkeen actor created an online furore when during his poltical rally at Gujarat’s Valsad he said, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

Paresh Rawal’s movive The Storyteller based on a short story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray was recently screened at the Busan International Film Festival 2022.

For more updates on Paresh Rawal, check out this space at India.com.