Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Passes Away at 24
Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24.
Bengali Actor Aindrila Sharma Dies: Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24 on Sunday as per an Inshorts update. She was admitted at a hospital in Kolkata where she was undergoing treatment after suffering multiple cardiac arrests this week. She was hospitalized on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke.
Also Read:
Aindrila had an intracranial hemorrhage and went through left front temporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery.
This is a developing story.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.