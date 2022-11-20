Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Passes Away at 24

Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24.

Bengali Actor Aindrila Sharma Dies: Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24 on Sunday as per an Inshorts update. She was admitted at a hospital in Kolkata where she was undergoing treatment after suffering multiple cardiac arrests this week. She was hospitalized on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke.

Aindrila had an intracranial hemorrhage and went through left front temporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery.

This is a developing story.