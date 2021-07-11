Kolkata: Actor Pratyusha Paul, who is popular in the Bengali television industry, has filed a police complaint against online harassment. She has alleged that she has been receiving rape threats and a few morphed photos of her are being circulated online. Pratyusha’s mother registered a complaint with the police on Saturday alleging that she has been receiving threats from unknown people on social media who have also threatened to harm her family members and friends.Also Read - Mumbai Doctor Removes Coconut-Sized Stone From Orphan Boy's Bladder, Performs Surgery For Free

The actor added that she first decided to ignore such messages and had also blocked a few accounts but soon, more accounts were created to harass her online. The police had earlier advised the family to ignore these threats. However, as their trauma increased, the police registered a complaint and began the probe. Speaking to India Today about the case, Pratyusha said, "The account used to send extremely lewd messages to me on Instagram. I was told that as a public person, such things happen and I should not pay attention to it."

She added that her mother decided to take action because she had blocked over 30 accounts and the harasser continued to make new accounts to send rape threats and lewd messages to her. "I have blocked the accounts 30 times and this is the 31st time that the person has created a new account and threatened me again on Instagram. The person has abused me by sending rape threats. Hence, my mother visited Lalbazar for the second time today," she said.

A case has been registered by the cybercrime department of the Kolkata Police under sections 66C, 67, 67A of the Information Technology Act 2000, r/w – Sec 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC.