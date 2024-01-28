Home

Bengali Actress Sreela Majumdar Passes Away at 65, CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles

Veteran Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar dies at 65 after battling from cancer for the last three years.

Acclaimed Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar, who was known for her roles in both ‘parallel’ and mainstream cinema, passed away at the age of 65 after losing her battle against cancer, here on Saturday afternoon. The actress is survived by her husband S.N.M. Abdi, a journalist and columnist, and their son Sohail Abdi. Her husband told IANS that Majumdar had been suffering from cancer for the last three years and was admitted to a hospital earlier this month. However, she was brought back home where she breathed her last on Saturday.

Majumdar was an integral part of several iconic movies directed by the late Mrinal Sen. Be it ‘Dugga’ in ‘Akaler Sandhane’, ‘Minu’ in ‘Ekdin Pratidin’, or ‘Srija’ in ‘Kharij’, all directed by Sen, Majumdar’s acting skills received critics’ accolades. She made her acting debut at the age of 16 in Sen’s ‘Parashuram’ in 1980. In due course, she was cast in several alternate Indian movies against big names such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and the late Smita Patil, among others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a condolence message after Majumdar’s death, saying, “Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for the Bengal film industry. We shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family.”

Mamata Banerjee Condoles Sreela Majumdar’s Demise:

Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 27, 2024

May Her Soul Rest in Peace

