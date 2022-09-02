Nusrat Jahan in Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss will soon hit the TV screens with its 16th season and the very first glimpse of the show has already generated the curiosity of the fans. Touted as India’s most favourite and controversial reality series Bigg Boss is gearing up for the new season and several celebrtity names as participants are already making rounds on the internet. While the probable list of contestants is making the rounds, the latest buzz is that popular Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is likely to participate in the reality series. However both Nusrat and makers are tight-lipped about it.Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Reveals She Absconded With Yash Dasgupta in Talk Show, Spills More Beans on Their Love Story



Coming to Nusrat Jahan’s talked about life, the Bengali beauty has been controversy’s favourite child for a long time now. She was allegedly linked-up with one of the accused in Park Street rape case. The actress, however, denied all the allegations. In 2019 Nusrat married businessman Nikhil Jain in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Turkey.

However, last year(2021) she shocked everyone by denying being married to Nikhil and claimed it to be a ‘mere live-in’ relationship. The actress also surprised many by announcing her pregnancy without disclosing the name of her son’s biological father. However, the birth certificate showed Bengali superstar and her boyfriend Yash Dasgupta’s name as her son’s father and later, the actress also opened up about her relationship with him. Nusrat often turns heads with her charismatic appearances and stylish photos on social media. And all this makes the actress a perfect candidate for Bigg Boss.