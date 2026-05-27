Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies at 66 after tragic fall from terrace in his Kolkata residence

The Bengali film fraternity is mourning the sudden demise of Anik Dutta, who reportedly died after a fall from the terrace of his residence in Kolkata, bringing an end to a celebrated career in cinema.

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Anik Dutta dies after tragic fall (PC: Twitter)

The Bengali film industry woke up to heartbreaking news on Wednesday after veteran filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away at the age of 66. According to police officials, the director reportedly fell from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors later declared him dead. The sudden incident has left actors, filmmakers and admirers in complete shock as tributes continue to pour in from across the Bengali entertainment industry. Known for his thoughtful storytelling and deep admiration for legendary Satyajit Ray, Anik Dutta had created a unique space for himself in Indian cinema over the years.

What happened at Anik Dutta’s Kolkata residence?

Police officials stated that the filmmaker allegedly fell from the terrace of his residential building on Wednesday. Soon after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors confirmed that he could not survive.

Authorities have started an investigation into the matter and a police team visited the residence to examine the site. As of now, the family has not issued any official statement regarding the tragedy. The incident has deeply affected the Bengali film fraternity with many industry members reaching the hospital to pay their final respects.

Actors Sreelekha Mitra Rudranil Ghosh and Arindam Sil were among those spotted outside the hospital premises after hearing the news of his demise.

What was Anik Dutta’s family background?

Anik Dutta came from a well known and influential Bengali family. He was the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta who founded United Bank of India. He was also the nephew of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy whose contribution to Indian cinema continues to be celebrated even today.

*This copy is getting updated.*