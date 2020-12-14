The Kolkata Police seems to have ruled out the possibility of homicide in the Arya Banerjee death case. The actor-model was found dead at her apartment in Kolkata last week. On Sunday, the Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma told news agency IANS that she had been suffering from cirrhosis and had taken alcohol before her death. Also Read - Bengali Actor Arya Banerjee Found Dead in Her Kolkata Apartment

“It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death,” said Sharma. Banerjee was a resident of Jodhpur Park in Kolkata and used to stay alone with a pet. Her neighbours testified and mentioned that she never liked mixing up with others and always ordered food from outside.

Arya, formally known as Debdatta Banerjee, daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, was found dead in one of her bedrooms. On Friday, the police broke open the door of her apartment on the third floor and found the dead body inside. The police is still questioning the maid who was the first person to have got suspicious. A food delivery guy is also under the police’s radar.

As per an official’s statement, the maid tried calling Banerjee on Friday but couldn’t reach her on either the apartment’s number or her personal number. This made her contact the neighbours who also tried reaching out to Banerjee and after getting no response, they informed the police.

The initial investigation reports mention nothing homicidal behind Banerjee’s death. The probe is still on.