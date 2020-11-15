Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee‘s health condition hasn’t improved in the last 24 hours. The doctors attending him have now said that only a miracle can change the outcome of his situation as the actor continues to be on different life support systems. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Health Update: Doctors Might Consider Tracheotomy on Veteran Actor

Chatterjee got admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19. Even after 40 days of struggle, his health has only worsened. As reported by news agency PTI, the doctors mentioned that the actor’s neurological condition deteriorated and the ECG showed very little activity in the brain. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Improves Slightly, Doctors Try Hard to Restore His Renal Function

“Let’s all pray he gets better, but it seems unlikely he will have a favourable outcome. We have informed all the family members and with a saddened heart they have accepted that nothing less than miracle can get him out of this situation,” the doctor said in the bulletin. Chatterjee has also stopped responding to the therapies and the team has declared his condition absolutely ‘critical and grave.’ Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Opens Eyes But Doesn't Communicate, Here's How Doctors Are Finally Feeling Positive About His Health

The Dadasaheb Phalke-awardee had even undergone the first plasmapheresis on Thursday and a tracheostomy on Wednesday, however, nothing helped. The actor was tested negative for COVID-19 earlier but COVID-19 encephalopathy developed other major complications that refused to go away.