Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has stopped responding to the treatment after his platelet count dropped in the last few days. The veteran Bengali actor is admitted at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata and the doctors say that his consciousness level has gone down in the last few hours. As reported by news agency PTI, the level of urea and sodium in his blood has gone up which is not a good sign and the doctors fear taking some difficult decisions in the coming days.

The agency quoted Dr Arindam Kar who's leading the team of doctors treating Chatterjee as saying, "His consciousness is a little down compared to the last 72 hours. Not very sure which way it is heading. We have received reports of tests and we can deduce that the COVID encephalopathy is progressing. Despite the use of steroids and other prolonged efforts, he is not responding to treatment."

The actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after testing positive for the virus. However, he was declared COVID-free a few weeks back. The 85-year-old continued to stay at the hospital as more health complications developed. Chatterjee's lungs, heart, and blood pressure are fine but it's the constant decrease in the platelet count that's worrying the doctors. "We are trying to find out the reason for that. We will take some tough calls tomorrow. We are trying our best. But sometimes the best efforts are not enough for someone who is suffering from this disease at his age," said Dr Kar.

Chatterjee is known for his fantastic contribution to cinema, especially the Bengali film industry with some stellar performances over the year. The actor made his debut in the year 1959 with Apur Sansar which was directed by Satyajit Ray. We wish him a speedy recovery!