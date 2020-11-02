There’s no improvement in the health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The actor has been put on dialysis and the doctors are thinking of the third dialysis now. A report in India Today revealed that the doctors are hoping for a miracle to happen after fighting for his life every day. The report quoted Dr Arindam Kar, the doctor leading the team who’s treating Chatterjee, as saying, “Not a good news. With every passing day, we are losing ground, while firefighting the complications.” He added that the situation currently is ‘not very hopeful.’ Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Still Unconscious, Put on Dialysis After Secondary Pneumonia And Kidney Issues

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee actor is suffering from internal bleeding and the efforts to control the same haven't been successful yet. Chatterjee was declared COVID-free a few weeks back. However, the internal haemorrhage is still trouble and is causing hindrances in his road to recovery. Further, the actor's consciousness is constantly decreasing. The doctors have even conducted a CT-angiography to ascertain the location of the internal haemorrhage.

Earlier, in a report published by news agency PTI, one of the doctors attending the actor informed that the struggle is increasing every day with more and more complications developing in the body. "We are fire fighting with complications happening. His bleeding part is not contained or controlled fully. His haemoglobin is fluctuating. We had to transfuse four units of blood. We had to do a CT to find out his exact internal bleeding location. We are trying to seal the bleeding spot which is yet to be fully successful. Every passing day we may be losing ground," he explained.

Chatterjee’s organ functions are holding fine and that has come as a little sigh of relief. “Lung-wise, he is doing okay and infection part is not that bad either,” added the doctor.

The 85-year-old was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19. While he tested negative for the virus later, COVID-19 encephalopathy and various other comorbidity complications emerged.

We wish him a speedy recovery!