Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has started responding to the treatment and has come out of the state of complete unconsciousness. A report in India Today revealed that the veteran actor's health improved slightly on Thursday and he regained his senses. However, he couldn't communicate or follow commands by the doctors.

News agency PTI mentioned one of the doctors treating the 85-year-old saying that the actor has been spontaneous in opening his eyes and even though it's a slight improvement, they need more improvement to take a sigh of relief. "Some progress, [he is] giving responses though most of them are reflexes. He is much awake now. He is again back to giving responses. But most of them are reflex responses. But not very meaningful communication. He is responding to the voice, spontaneously opening eyes, but he cannot communicate or follow verbal commands," he said.

The doctors are conducting dialysis on the actor on every alternate day. This has helped remove out the extra fluids in the body. The team is also trying to correct his urea and creatinine count. The doctors are hoping to stop the actor's dialysis once his kidneys recover from the infection. Chatterjee hasn't developed any new fever and his urine culture report also came negative. The actor's platelet count is stable too.

Chatterjee was admitted to the Belle Veu hospital in Kolkata on October 6. He was tested COVID positive and was kept in ICU. Later, as he got tested negative, his platelet count decreased and he was put on a ventilator. We wish him a speedy recovery!