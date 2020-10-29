Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been put on dialysis after doctors diagnosed secondary infection and kidney problems. The veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata and tested positive for COVID-19. However, his health condition continued to deteriorate even after being tested negative for the virus later. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Condition Worsens, Put on Ventilator Support

A report published by India Today mentioned one of the doctors treating Chatterjee talking about the dialysis and how they are hopeful that it's going to help the body function better. However, the doctor said that the 85-year-old continues to be critical. "The first session of dialysis on Mr Chatterjee was successful and there were no episodes of blood pressure fluctuations. The dialysis normalised most of his health parameters and other renal functions. However, his condition remains very critical," he said.

The only sigh of relief for the doctors is that the actor hasn't developed any fresh bout of fever. He is also suffering from pneumonia and the doctors decided to put him on ventilator support to protect his airway through 'Endotracheal Intubation'. The decision was also made to lower the chances of aspersions that are possible due to secondary pneumonia.

A spokesperson from the hospital released an official statement regarding the same on Wednesday and said, “We are dealing with the secondary infection and its repercussions. We have given all sorts of antibiotics and anti-fungal medicines in accordance with the sensitivity and we are expecting he would respond to it. We are expecting favourable results and hopefully, his kidney function will bounce back.”

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6. On October 9, he was put on oxygen support, and on October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy.

The fans and the family members have been praying for the actor’s well-being who’s known for his work in the Bengali film industry. The Dada Saheb Phalke-awardee is the first Indian film personality to have got France’s highest civilian award named Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

We wish him a speedy recovery!