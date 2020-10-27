Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee‘s health condition has worsened. It has been reported that he has stopped responding to the treatment and now has been put on ventilator support. On Monday night, his health condition deteriorated and oxygen support was less than 40 percent. The actor’s consciousness level has also dipped. A spokesperson of the Kolkata hospital where the actor has been admitted said that Chatterjee’s hemoglobin has gone down along with his platelet count. “We had to protect his airways. At 3 pm, we put him on ventilation support… His oxygen support is less than 40 percent, and there were increasing chances of aspiration and secondary pneumonia. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Deteriorates as Doctors Say 'he is Critical', Tough Decisions to be Made Today

"He is not that well. His health condition has definitely deteriorated. The medical board took a unanimous decision to protect his airway, and we did it by putting him on endotracheal intubation," the spokesperson said in a late-night audio statement.

According to Dr. Arindam Kar, who's leading the team of doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee, endotracheal intubation is a medical procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose.

The spokesperson said, “Due to gastrointestinal bleeding and dehydration, his kidney functions which were fine till morning are now taking a toll. His urea and creatinine are also not good. His urine output is also not satisfactory.”

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, last week, he was tested negative after which the doctors were expecting a sigh of relief. However, his platelet count and the hemoglobin level dipped later while his urea level went up. The doctors had said on Saturday that they will have to make some tough decisions in the coming days to help Chatterjee’s health condition.

Chatterjee is a Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, and the first Indian film personality to be conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s highest civilian award. He was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Clinic on October 6 and on October 9, he was shifted to the ICU.

