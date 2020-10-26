Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee‘s health condition has deteriorated. It was reported on Sunday that he has stopped responding to the treatment and now, in a report published by NDTV, it is revealed that the actor’s consciousness level has also dipped. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Update: Worried Doctors Say 'Difficult Decisions to be Taken' Soon

Dr Arindam Kar, who's leading the team of doctors treating the 85-year-old actor said that he is 'very critical'. He said that the team may now decide to put him on invasive devices for airway support. The actor may also undergo a plasma exchange process, formally known as plasmapheresis. In this process, the patient's blood is extracted and plasma components are filtered out as auto-antibodies to reduce the attack on the body.

The doctors are expected to sit with the family today and take crucial decisions regarding the further course of the treatment. Kar was quoted as saying, “We will again sit with the family because they have been primed and they have primarily agreed for it. We will take a call on two major issues, one is invasive every support to sustain things and plasmapheresis. You all know he is not keeping well. His consciousness, despite all our efforts, is not improving. Rather it has gone down.”

Chatterjee was tested negative for the coronavirus last week after which the doctors were expecting a sigh of relief. However, his platelet count and the haemoglobin level dipped later while his urea level went up. The doctors had said on Saturday that they will have to make some tough decisions in the coming days to help Chatterjee’s health condition.

The actor was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Clinic on October 6. He was shifted to the ICU on October 9. We wish him a speedy recovery!