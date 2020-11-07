Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee‘s health condition has improved, however, he continues to be critical. As reported by news agency PTI, the 85-year-old actor is stable and responding to the treatment but continues to be on ventilator support. On Friday, the doctors conducted fresh dialysis on the actor to restore his renal function. One of the doctors treating Chatterjee said that the infection is gone but he is yet to regain his full consciousness. He also informed that the actor’s platelet count has improved and the reports showed more than one lakh platelet count in his body on Friday. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Opens Eyes But Doesn't Communicate, Here's How Doctors Are Finally Feeling Positive About His Health

"On a cautionary basis, we might be doing dialysis on Chatterjee on alternate days. After stopping some nephrotoxic inevitable drugs we hope his renal function will be restored," he said.

On Thursday, the doctors had informed that Chatterjee could open his eyes now but the movements were spontaneous. Even though the doctors are still considering the condition critical, they are hopeful that if Chatterjee continues to show development even at this slow pace, they would be able to take him off the ventilator soon.

The actor was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue hospital on October 6 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Even though he was tested negative later, his health deteriorated as COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and the doctors detected various complications due to comorbidities.

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is still fighting for life. We wish him a speedy recovery.