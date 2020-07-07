Veteran Bengali actor, cinematographer and technician Arun Guhathakurta passed away due to Covid-19 on June 7, 2020 in Kolkata’s MR Bangur Hospital. He was admitted on July 6 after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He died today around 1:45pm. Popular Bengali actor Sudiptaa Chakraborty who has so many memories of Arun was shocked and speechless when she heard the news. Sudiptaa took to her social media account and shared a long emotional note paying her last tribute. Also Read - Mohun Bagan Clear Dues of Players, Coaches And Support Staff

She wrote, "COVID-19 takes away a very talented, humble, dedicated and close-to-earth person….A very senior technician, an extremely dedicated Assistant Director, an absolutely stunning actor #ArunGuhathakurta.I had first met him during the pre poduction of #MondoMeyerUpakhyan by Buddhadeb Dasgupta way back in 2000. He was the immediate assistant to Buddha da. We worked together in Buddha Da's #Kalpurush too in 2003/4. Throughout his career, he assisted many celebrated filmmakers but remained unnoticed by many. Later on, he became a regular face both behind-the-camera and in-front-of-the-camera of almost all films of #KaushikGanguly .. 'C/O Sir', 'Laptop', 'Chotoder chobi', 'Cinemawala', 'Bisarjan'…to name a few. Arun da had such a flawless presence in 'Cinemawala' that it was hard to believe that he's not #Hari in real life. His portrayal of Hari fetched him a few prestigious awards too as the Best Supporting Actor of that year. He played a brilliant 'cook' (rannar thakur) in 'Basu Paribaar' by Suman Ghosh wherein I shared the frames with him last. I think I had last met this ever smiling gentleman during the shoot of 'Jyeshthaputra', I'm not too sure. Actually the likes of Arun da are of a rare species. You won't realise that they are around when the work is in progress. But you'll surely feel their absence if they aren't around, when the work is on. They are the absolute silent warriors. May your absolutely pure soul rest in peace Arun da (sic)."

Prosenjit Chatterjee also took to Twitter and wrote “We will all miss Arunda (sic).”

May his soul rest in peace!