Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be in the ‘high-risk’ zone after testing positive for the coronavirus. The actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and he’s in a ‘semi-conscious stage.’ As reported by news agency PTI, the doctors at the medical facility said that the 85-year-old actor is ‘quite restless’ even though his oxygen saturation level has been ‘brought to normal.’ Also Read - Are Unmarried Men at Higher Death Risk from COVID-19?

The doctor added that Chatterjee’s potassium level is low and he’s very disoriented. He was quoted saying, “His sodium level has been corrected but his potassium level is low and is being corrected. Chatterjee is very drowsy, severely disoriented and restless. His oxygen saturation level has been brought to normal and he does not have a fever but he is still in the high-risk zone.” Also Read - COVID-19 Survivors Returning to Hospitals With Reduced Heart Functions

Doctors at the hospital are monitoring Chatterjee 24×7. Chatterjee was shifted to the ITU after he experienced restlessness and was in an “acute confusional stage” on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Experts Suggest Simple Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Fear, Anxiety

The actor’s daughter Poulomi Basu earlier said his vital health parameters are normal. “As per the doctors’ team attending to my father, he is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this account. His blood pressure is normal and he is not requiring oxygen administration at the moment,” Basu said in a statement.

However, he is suffering from COVID encephalopathy, as per the physicians’ assessment and therefore disoriented and restless at this time. All due care is being taken, she said. “There has been no deterioration on account of his comorbidities including a high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs which is a good sign,” Basu added.

— with inputs from PTI