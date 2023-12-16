Bengali Singer Anup Ghoshal Dies at 77, Mamata Banerjee Express Condolences

Home

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences after the tragic demise of Bengali vocalist and composer, Anup Ghoshal.

Bengali vocalist and playback singer Anup Ghoshal passed away on Friday, December 15 2023 due to multiple organ failure. The music composer was widely recognized for the song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi from the 1983 movie Masoom. The demise of the Bengali singer was confirmed by his family. The 77-year-old singer had been admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata for age-related illnesses and passed away at 1:40 pm. Ghosal, who had won the 2011 assembly polls from the Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket, is survived by two daughters.

Mamata Banerjee Mourns Anup Ghoshal’s Demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow over his demise. She stated, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Anup Ghosal, who was a renowned singer in Bengali, Hindi, and other languages.”

For the unversed, Anup Ghoshal was nominated by Mamata Banerjee to contest from the Uttar Para assembly constituency in 2011 in his brief stint in politics. He emerged victorious but did not participate in any other elections after that.

Anup Ghoshal’s Professional Front

Anup Ghoshal was born in 1945 and was introduced to music by his mother Labanya Ghoshal during his childhood. He later received training in classical music from Pt. Sukhendu Goswami. He excelled in his Master’s in classical music at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata.

Ghoshal was a highly productive singer who demonstrated adaptability by singing songs by Kazi Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and contemporary Bengali songs. He was also known for his work as a playback singer in Satyajit Ray’s films Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha, 1969) and Hirak Rajar Deshe (Kingdom of Diamonds, 1980).

Director Tapan Sinha also utilized his singing talent in his movie Sagina Mahato (1971). Anup Ghoshal’s notable contributions as a playback singer include Fuleswari, Marjina Abdalla, and Chhadmabeshi. However, it was his rendition of Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi in Gulzar-directed Masoom that captured the hearts of people across the country. Apart from Bengali and Hindi films, he also lent his voice to movies in various other Indian languages such as Assamese and Bhojpuri.

