Home

Entertainment

Bengali Superstar Jeet Speaks on Bangla Cinema’s Struggle to Reach Rs 100 Cr Club -Exclusive

Bengali Superstar Jeet Speaks on Bangla Cinema’s Struggle to Reach Rs 100 Cr Club -Exclusive

Bengali actors Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee are back again with another pan-India release of their Bengali film Manush –Child of Destiny.

An aura like no other, a beauty that will make your gaze standstill, Bengali superstar Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee have all our hearts set. The duo is back with the pan-India release of their film Manush -The Child of Destiny. This is the second time the two of them will be seen on screen together. The action-thriller film shall explore the themes of human life and navigate through the various characters. In an exclusive conversation, with india.com, Jeet talked about Bengali cinema’s struggle at the box office and Susmita opened up about how age-appropriate roles affect her.

Trending Now

Jeet on Regional Cinema’s Struggle, Says, ‘Bangla Industry is…’

Bengal is known for his beautiful artistic expression. Be it art, dance, music or cinema. While regional cinema is flourishing – like the blockbuster hits of South India, even Punjabi regionals entered the Rs 100 crore box office – however, it still is feat to be achieved by Bengali cinema in te mainstream field. When asked, where is the lag, Jeet answered, “ It is difficult to say. Ek toh right kind of content. Uski marketing and publicity bhi ache se honi chaiye. Content acha ho, promotion ache se ho toh 100 crore koi badi baat nhi hai. It is about the right content, marketing and more. Also, Bengali cinema is underexplored. It is a big industry and one of the oldest industry isko abhi take abhi take itna step out krke humne kabhi koshish nhi kiya ki zyda se zyda darsha kon take pahunchya jaye. But hope, one day it does.”

You may like to read

When asked, where did the fraternity lack to bring more Bengali movies to the forefront, Jeet said, “ Waqt. Time. Tab samay alag tha, ab samay agya hai.” While South Indian movies have always had a different effect on audiences in terms of their stories, action and films, not many people can say that about Bengali movies. We asked the Chengiz star cast if there is any cliché or stereotype pertaining to Bengali films, Jeet said, “ logon ko lagta hai Bengal mai sirf art house movies banti hain. But aise nhi hai. (People think that only art house movies are made in Bengali, but its not the case).” There is a slew fo some great art house movies produced in Bengal, however, there are several other action, drama, rom-com that are also enjoyed the public, the Bengali actor added.

In an endeavour to bring Bengali cinema to the forefront, Jeet is standing firm helming the movement. After Chengiz, this is the second pan-Indian film of Jeet and Susmita together. Chengiz was well appreciated and loved by the audience and hopes are high for Manush as well.

Manush –The Child of Destiny

After the well-appreciated pan-India release of Chengiz, the duo is back with another action-thriller release Manush. The Sanjoy Somadder directorial features Saurav Chakrabarti, Jeetu Kamal among others. The movie shall portray different and dynamic shades of a person’s life and relationships. the movie hit the theatres on November 24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.