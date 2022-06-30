Bengaluru: Actor BS Avinash, known for playing the role of Andrew in the KGF series, met with an accident on Wednesday when he was out for his morning gym session. A truck rammed into the actor’s car in Bengaluru but he, fortunately, escaped the accident. Avinash didn’t suffer any injury but a complaint was lodged with the Cubbon Park police and the river of the truck was also taken into custody.Also Read - Bengaluru: Authorities Ban Pets in Cubbon Park; Dog Lovers See Red Over Decision

KGF 2 actor meets with accident: What exactly happened?

As per the reports in the media, Avinash was travelling near the Anil Kumble circle around 6 am on Wednesday when a truck collided with his car. He was rescued by the passersby who pulled him out of the car at the time of the accident. He is doing fine now.

BS Avinash’s role in KGF series

Avinash played one of the villains in the KGF series and his role was shown to be more prominent in the first film as compared to the second one in the grand franchise. Earlier in an interview, he had revealed that it was late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who helped him with the opportunity. Avinash said Sarja had put him in touch with the film's cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda who later introduced him to director Prashanth Neel.

KGF 3 in the pipeline

Meanwhile, after the huge success of KGF: Chapter 2 earlier this year, the makers are already planning the third film in the franchise. The details of the same have been kept under wraps but KGF 2 hinted at the third film in many scenes. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KGF 3!