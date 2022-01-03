Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is always in the limelight for her fashion choices. She is once again grabbing all the attention on social media with her choice of outfits. On Sunday, the actor was spotted wearing a bizarre black dress that had strange cut outs in front. She got papped up in Mumbai when she stepped out for a lunch date. The dress she opted had a high slit and front cuts that invites trolls. Urfi also wore an overcoat while roaming on the streets of Mumbai. The actress, like always, greeted the paparazzi but refused to smile while posing for the camera.Also Read - Urfi Javed's Latest Clicks Get Her Love Bite Exposed, Can You Spot?

Urfi Javed also shared the video of the same dress on her social media and wrote, "Whose sexy ? #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit". Her dress didn't go down well with a section of netizens. Some of the netizens went on to troll her mercilessly and left some means and harsh comments. Ne of the users wrote, "Besharam Ki Hadd Paar Karli". Another wrote, "One thread cut and it's gone♂….Why do u have to wear this and give bad styling to youth".

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Urfi Javed opened up about how she feels when she gets trolled. She said, "I don't care at all. I don't know why I am like this, but it doesn't bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me."