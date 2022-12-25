Besharam Rang Controversy: Asha Parekh Lashes Out Boycotters Over Saffron Bikini Comments

Besharam Rang Controversy: Deepika Padukone received some criticism after the release of the Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, for wearing an orange bikini.

Besharam Rang Controversy: Pathaan’s track Besharam Rang has been subject to several objections. There have been numerous boycott calls for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film. Several BJP politicians have objected to Deepika’s orange bikini that she wore in the song. Veteran star Asha Parekh recently spoke out against these boycott calls and supported the Hindi cinema industry.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Asha Parekh said, “Yeh bahut galat hai, film toh film hai. Jiska mool, maksad entertainment hai. Ab kisi actress ne, orange pehen liya, ya naam kuch aisa ho gaya toh usse ban kar rahe hai? Yeh nahi achha lagta hai.” The actor went ahead and said, “The film industry is dying because movies aren’t working. In addition, if the audience continues to boycott movies, it will harm the industry since fewer movies will be produced.

“Bikini per bawaal nahi tha, yahan toh orange rang ki bikini ko lehkar sawaal uth rahe hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki hamara dimaag ab bandh hota ja raha hai. Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hai, jo galat hai. Bollywood hamesha ke liye soft target raha hai,” she added.

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan will hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan plays a gun-toting spy with a license to murder in the heart-pounding, visually stunning movie. Salman Khan will also make a significant cameo appearance as the spy agent Tiger, helping to further the YRF spy universe.

