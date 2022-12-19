Besharam Rang Controversy: Police Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai

Besharam Rang Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan‘s Besharam Rang controversy is not ending anytime soon. From being trolled by the moral police and trolls on social media to sexist remarks from politicians. Shah Rukh and Deepika’s upcoming spy-thriller is the hot topic of debate everywhere. Certain religious groups have also demanded ban on the movie as Deepika is wearing a saffron bikini in a scene from Besharam Rang. Linking the colour to beliefs and tradition, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra heavily lashed out at the song and makers. Now, an FIR has been registered with the Mumbai police in connection to the song.

FIT FILED AGAINST SHAH RUKH KHAN AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE

The police complaint alleges that religious sentiments of people and “intentional” use of the colour saffron to offend Hindu religion is promoting vulgarity. The FIR was lodged at the Sakinaka police station in Mumbai on Saturday. With extreme protests from right-wing groups, effigies of SRK and Deepika were burnt by activists. Ratna Pathak Shah in an interview with Indian Express said, “I would say we are living in very silly times, if these are the things that are on top of your mind. It isn’t something that I would like to talk about very much or give much credence to.”

RATNA PATHAK SPEAKS UP ON RISING HATE IN CONNECTION TO ART AND SOCIETY

The Kapoor & Sons actor also told, “I feel humans cannot sustain hate beyond a point. There is an uprise, but then you get exhausted with hate. I am waiting for that day to come. Look at our country, the pandemic has wiped-out small-scale manufacturing in our country, people don’t have enough to eat, and we are fussing over who is wearing what clothes?”

Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as well. The film releases on January 25, 2023.

