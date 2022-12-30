Besharam Rang Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan to Move Court Against KRK For His Sexist Remarks on Deepika Padukone

Besharam Rang Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan might take legal action against KRK for his sexist remarks on Deepika Padukone.

Besharam Rang Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is mired in many uncertain and frivolous controversies. From being criticised for Deepika Padukone’s ‘saffron bikini’ to radicals burning effigies of the lead actors. Pathaan has been a hot topic in news debates and has divided the netizens on social media. Many people are raising questions over artistic freedom and ‘right to dissent’ in India. Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan had recently made objectionable remarks over Deepika’s sink show in the movie. Now, SRK has decided to take legal action against Kamaal R Khan regarding the same.

KRK ALLEGES SRK WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST HIM

In a tweet KRK stated that Shah Rukh has decided to move court against him. He tweeted, “According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch this review of song and tell me if I have said anything wrong.” Previously, Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK over the latter’s Radhe review.

CHECK OUT KRK’S TWEETS ON SHAH RUKH KHAN AND PATHAAN:

According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch my this review of song and tell me if I have said anything wrong. https://t.co/paR3Ycl5HL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

If #SRK thinks that his film #Pathaan will become flop because of my review then he is wrong. His film will become flop because of 3 reasons.

1) wrong name.

2) same story & action.

3) boycott by public.

If he will ask me to not review film then I won’t review. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

CBFC ADVISES PATHAAN MAKERS TO FOR CHANGES IN THE FILM

Recently, CBFC had suggested Pathaan makers to make some changes in the film, amid the outrage over Deepika’s saffron bikini in the Besharam Rang song. Former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani even alleged that the CBFC might have agreed to review the film due to the pressure from the ministry.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and has a special appearance by Salman Khan as well.

