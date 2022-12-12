Besharam Rang From Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan Give Bollywood Its Hottest Song Ever – Watch

Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is all set to scorch up the silver-screen January 25, 2023. The first song of the spy action-thriller Besharam Rang is out and setting the internet ablaze with Shah Rukh and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. SRK’s chiseled look and Deepika’s hot-toned physique adds up to the glamour in the smoking hot peppy track. Shah Rukh’s earlier took to his Instagram handle to share his dapper look from the song. The actor can be seen donning a white shirt with rolled up sleeves with his hair tied in a bun. Deepika’s jaw-dropping pictures in a stunning golden monokini and sexy yellow bikini has been already raising mercury. The actors shared Besharam Rang video on their Instagram handle today at 11 am.

CHECK OUT DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S HOTTEST SONG EVER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

SHAH RUKH KHAN AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE SCORCH UP THE SCREENS IN PATHAAN

The Pathaan actor took to her social media handle and captioned her post as, “It’s finally here!💃🏽 #Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Deepika and SRK’s on-screen pairing for the espionage thriller has been perfectly showcased in Besharam Rang. The actors steam-it-up in the song with serene and exotic locations. The foot-tapping number shows Shah Rukh in his flamboyance and full swag. The groovy number is a remix version of the classic song Hume to Luut Liya Husn Waalo Ne. While King Khan’s macho look as he flaunts his abs is sure to create havoc. Deepika adds up to the oomph factor and sex appeal with her sensual dance movies in sexy bikinis.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a crucial role. The film also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

