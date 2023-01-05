Besharam Rang Row: Pooja Bhatt Lashes Out at Bajrang Dal Activists Vandalising Ahmedabad Mall, Calls it ‘Disturbance of Peace’

Besharam Rang Row: Pooja Bhatt, known for speaking her mind never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The actor who is brutally honest about her views on society and politics often expresses her unfiltered and unabashed opinions on social media. Pooja recently reacted to the hoopla over the Besharam Rang row. The actor took to her Twitter handle and slammed Bajrang Dal activists who vandalised a mall in Ahmedabad. A video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s posters being torn by radicals is doing the rounds on the internet today. The song Besharam Rang from Pathaan came under the radar of online trolls and politicians over Deepika’s saffron bikini. Certain extremists’ groups and communal hardliners had also objected to the actress’s green bikini and the word Pathaan.

CHECK OUT POOJA BHATT’S TWEET ON PATHAAN ROW:

Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval”(of some law,policy,idea,or state of affairs)

Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public” https://t.co/QC3AY389gD — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 5, 2023

POOOJA BHATT CALLS OUT BAJRANG DAL ACTIVISTS

Pooja took to her social media handle and retweeted an ANI video from the Ahmedabad mall incident which was captioned as, “#WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01) (Video source: Bajrang Dal Gujarat’s Twitter handle).” The Bombay Begums actor wrote in her quote tweet that, “Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval” (of some law, policy, idea, or state of affairs) Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public.”

CBFC MAKES CHANGES TO PATHAAN AND BESHARAM RANG

In the video clip saffron clad men can be seen destroying cut-outs of Pathaan and chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans. Recently, the CBFC also suggested certain edits in the movie including Deepika’s buttock shots and partial nudity in her swimsuit sequence in Besharam Rang. There were other changes made as well, like references to RAW, Russia, KGB and PMO have been replaced by generic terms.

Pathaan releases on January 25, 2022, and also stars John Abraham as the antagonist. The film will have Salman Khan making an extended cameo as Tiger from Tiger 3.

