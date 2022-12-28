Besharam Rang Row: Vivek Agnihotri Drops Video on ‘Vulgarity’ in Bollywood, Netizens Say ‘You Made Hate Story’

Besharam Rang Row: Vivek Agnihotri is known for his unabashed and unfiltered views on cinema, society, politics and media. The The Kashmir Files director once again posted a tweet on the recent row over Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. The clip showcases Deepika Padukone donning several bikinis from the song sequence while a minor girl comments on the vulgarity shown in films. The filmmaker captioned his post as, “WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular.” In no time the viral tweet got all extreme reaction from netizens. Vivek got trolled by Twitterati who reminded him of his erotic-thriller Hate Story (2012). Many also replied with his previous sexist posts taking a sly dig at him.

CHECK OUT TWITTER REACTION TO VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S CLIP ON BESHRAM RANG:

This movie is directed by you. 😭 pic.twitter.com/C4becV0HlW — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2022

Ye tu hi hai ❤️dehttps://t.co/DRqpNUOZDo — Zinda Hai 🔥 (@5heikhRehan) December 28, 2022

BESHARAM RANG GETS INTO A NATIONWIDE DEBATE

The song Besharam Rang got into an unexpected controversy when certain priests and political activists objected to Deepika Padukone’s ‘saffron’ bikini in a sequence. There have been huge protests and TV debates over the colour of bikini and ‘obscenity’ in the track from Pathaan.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role and John Abraham plays the antagonist in the film. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

