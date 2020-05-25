Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu turns 37 on Monday and the birthday boy has got the best ever birthday gift from her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She made a birthday card and framed it with the help of her mom Soha Ali Khan. The card says ‘Best Papa Ever Hands Down’. In the photo, the father-daughter duo can be seen sitting and having the best time of their life. With a card, Inaaya gave the actor a big balloon and the beautiful moment is captured by Soha. Also Read - Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower Throwback Pictures With Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Go Viral

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram story to share the picture. Soha Ali Khan also shared a morning picture of the actor where he is seen waking up from his bed. He looks hot in a sun-kissed photo. Also Read - Disha Patani Reunites With Her 'Favourite Malang Boys' Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu

Have a look at the adorable pictures:

Also Read - 'Raise a Happy Child'! Soha Ali Khan Shares Adorable Picture of Kunal Kemmu Lifting Inaaya High up in The Air

While staying home, Soha is making most of her time and spends it with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal.

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

On the professional front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie sure did decently with the audiences and continues to receive a lot of love as it has made way to OTT – Netflix.

A few days ago, Kunal reunited with her Malang cast once again through a video conferencing call. Disha Patani shared a screenshot from her video call with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. Calling them her favourite boys, she captioned it, “Positive vibes only quarantine reunion with my favourite boys.