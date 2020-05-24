Shah Rukh Khan produced the zombie horror film Betaal has been released on streaming giant Netflix and has been hit by piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram. Starring Aahana Kumara and Viineet Kumar, the show is written and directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan and is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, known for horror films such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. Also Read - Betaal Twitter Review: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan Produced Horror Show 'Intriguing' And 'Engaging'

Betaal has four episodes of 50 minutes each and revolves around Indian folklore and draws inspiration from Vikram-Betaal legend. With its leakage on the internet for the free HD download, Netflix might lose viewership.

Earlier, shows and films such as Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became target of the piracy sites.

While it’s a regular offense by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Voot are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

The official synopsis reads, “Evil is eternal. From the makers of ‘Get Out’, ‘Insidious’, ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Ghoul’ comes another boundary-pushing and genre-elevating horror series. While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, Sirohi and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.”