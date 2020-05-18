Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s produced thriller-horror Netflix Original series Betaal is set to release on May 24. Ahead of its premiere, the streaming giant shared new stills from the show starring Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra. In the new stills, Viineet can be seen standing with a gun in his hand while in other he is threatened by a tribal lady. In the last still, he and Aahana can be seen with rifles in their hands as they get ready to shoot down their enemies. Sharing the stills, it captioned it, “It seems like a standoff. But one side has clearly got the bigger guns. #Betaal.” (sic) Also Read - Betaal Trailer Out: Shah Rukh Khan’s Zombie-Horror Thriller Web-Series Can Give You Nightmares

Take a look at the photos here:



The series is written and directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, the project is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, known for horror films such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

The show is set during the British colonial era and involves an old evil spirit that is unleashed along with zombie redcoats, soldiers of the British army, who creates havoc on British Indian Army soldiers.

As per the source, the series is based on fictional Indian folklore. It was quoted as saying, “The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre-bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work.”

The official synopsis reads, “Evil is eternal. From the makers of ‘Get Out’, ‘Insidious’, ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Ghoul’ comes another boundary-pushing and genre-elevating horror series. While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, Sirohi and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.”