Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new web-series as a producer, Betaal's trailer is out. Netflix recently dropped in the trailer of the much-awaited series and wrote, "We're equal parts afraid and excited. Okay, maybe a little more afraid." Betaal which stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand in the leading roles.

The horror and spine chilling web-series tells the story of a CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) team tasked to unleash the curse of Betaal mountain by two-century-old East India Company Colonel and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats that wreak havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization.

Betaal has been created, directed and written by Patrick Graham who also directed horror thriller Ghoul and Bard of Blood.

Watch the horror trailer here:

As per the source, the series is based on fictional Indian folklore. It was quoted as saying, “The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre-bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work.”

The project is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. Red Chillies has previously given us the irresponsible Bard of Blood for Netflix and has Class of ‘83, starring Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.

Betaal is set for a May 24 release.