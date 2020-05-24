Netflix original series Betaal, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has released on the streaming giant. The series is the first-ever zombie horror show in India and it is ranking on top in viewership on Netflix. Betaal is just a four-episode series that revolves around Indian folklore and draws inspiration from Vikram-Betaal legend. The show focuses on an undead British army comprising of zombie redcoats. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Series Betaal Faces Plagiarism Charges, Marathi Writers Reach Court And Complain to SWA

Netizens applaud the series and say that 'it is not a typical horror series but the plot is fresh and unique'. One user tweeted, "Just watched #Betaal episode 1. Wow, we finally have an engaging and amazing web series. Can't wait to watch other episodes #VineetKumarSingh @AahanaKumra #JitendraJoshi."

Another wrote, "SRK once said – I want Indian content to do well globally, and wants them to achieve the international standard. With #Betaal – as @AahanaKumra describes – The VFX, the sound, the make-up, the direction are matching the international scale. The first Flag of India Zombie thriller series."

One more tweeted, “#Betaal Into the third episode and season is Just.”

However, there were few who found the series to be a disappointment.

Director Patrick Graham spoke to Firstpost about the series and said, “This time I wanted to make a horror series which was more action-packed, accessible and pacy. I didn’t want to repeat myself. Actually in the first go I had the idea of a haunted house show but Typewriter (directed by Sujoy Ghosh) was about to come out, so next I thought was about zombie, a fun idea and something that we had not seen before in films or television.”

The official synopsis reads, “Evil is eternal. From the makers of ‘Get Out’, ‘Insidious’, ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Ghoul’ comes another boundary-pushing and genre-elevating horror series. While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, Sirohi and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.”

“It was inspired by Indian mythology. I started researching and found out different myths and folklore that would fit in. I needed a head vampire who is essentially in charge of these zombies. I hit upon the Vikram-Betaal story and what Betaal represented even before the story became about Vikram and Betaal. So, as a vampire demigod, I thought he would be the perfect monster to have as the master of this army of hungry spirits. I felt that kind of an Indian-Asian monster would work well”, he added.