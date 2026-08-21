Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju shine as netizens call Girish AD’s film ‘Perfect Onam winner’

The first reactions to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are positive with viewers appreciating its comedy, writing and performances while calling it an enjoyable theatrical experience.

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Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju lead a feel-good entertainer (PC: IMDb)

Girish A.D. returns with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a Malayalam romantic comedy that brings Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju together in the lead. Set against a mix of romance, family emotions and comedy, the film follows Ashley after she returns from abroad and finds herself reconnecting with memories of her past relationship with Justin. The story also touches upon first love and an age gap while keeping the treatment light. Sangeeth Prathap Vinay Forrt, Srinda Suresh Krishna and Bindu Panicker are also part of the cast.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review

As the film reached audiences social media reactions began to pour in with viewers sharing their first impressions. The early response is largely positive with several people praising Girish A.D.’s direction and the way the film balances comedy romance and emotional moments.

One viewer described Bethlehem Kudumba Unit as another quality film from Girish A.D. and praised its highly engaging first half. According to the reaction the second half also manages to maintain the film’s entertainment value. The comedy has been singled out as one of the strongest aspects with several scenes reportedly landing well.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s chemistry

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju have received considerable attention in the early reactions. Their pairing appears to be one of the elements that viewers are enjoying the most.

One reaction described the duo as “cute” while praising their performances. Another viewer welcomed Nivin back in a charming role and referred to him as the “OG Charming” while expressing excitement over seeing him in this space again. The chemistry between the lead actors seems to add to the film’s easy-going appeal and works well with its romantic portions.

Comedy gets major appreciation in Nivin-Mamitha starrer

Comedy is another recurring highlight in the social media reactions. Viewers have noted that the jokes work across most portions of the film and help keep the mood entertaining.

One viewer called it a fun-filled film with good performances from the cast. The comedy was praised along with the background score and songs which were described as neat. Another early reaction also highlighted the writing and execution. The first half in particular appears to have made a strong impression with its pace and engaging moments.

See Twitter users reactions on Bethlehem Kudumba Unit here

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit REVIEW !#BethlehemKudumbaUnit The ONAM Winner An another Quality film from Girish AD , Mamitha Baiju & @NivinOfficial Factor worked well Features an impressive, highly engaging first half followed by a very good second half. comedy scenes… pic.twitter.com/9sCrRc2wqV — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) August 21, 2026

#BethlehemKudumbaUnit A fun filled film with good performances from everyone.. comedies worked in most parts Nivin & Mamitha cute.. ♥️ background score & songs neat 3 Ajith Kumar reference are there one Kantara reference interval block was cute.. this film is best… pic.twitter.com/6PKtNkC0Pu — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) August 21, 2026

Back to his Fort The OG Charming @NivinOfficial we missed a long and he is here #BethlehemKudumbaUnit pic.twitter.com/6s0lNKXnPG — Cine Loco (@WECineLoco) August 21, 2026

#BethlehemKudumbaUnit – Dir.Girish oda consistencyku hats off! Nivin Pauly – Mamitha Baiju combo lovable ah iruku ❤️. Screenplayla humor & romance treatment semmaya work aagudhu. Beautiful momentsum nalla musicum experiencea elevate pannudhu.cute interval & climax portions romba… pic.twitter.com/L75IHLzODc — Aravind AK (@BeingAravind_) August 21, 2026

Bethelem Kudumba Unit semma reviews aame. Thalaiva Nivin Pauly pic.twitter.com/YVb5JQmV1I — Tingus Pingis (@bent_copper) August 21, 2026

#BethlehemKudumbaUnit Easily The Best Family Entertainer of 2026 with #NivinPauly In his Safe Zone is a Delight to Watch as always Girish Ad Making As Usual Superb #MamithaBaiju , Sangeeth Prathap and all other Casts Did Well Movie Gives Exactly Premalu Kind of Vibes… — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) August 21, 2026

bethlehem kudumba unit :★★★★☆

it’s a typical gireesh ad entertainer with a lot more comedy and a vibe nivin pauly . even mamitha was so good. suresh krishna .

the entire cast and crew delivered their best.

box office️ literally me after watching #bku. https://t.co/f4kUcuvFsm pic.twitter.com/ngapQTsXKo — ● (@aeg_nx) August 21, 2026

#BethlehemKudumbaUnit – ONAM WINNER Heartwarming Entertainer! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 21, 2026

Ajith Kumar and Kantara references

The film also appears to include references that caught the attention of social media users. Three Ajith Kumar references have been noticed by viewers along with a reference to Rishab Shetty‘s massive blockbuster Kantara. These moments have added some extra fun for audiences who recognise the callbacks. Such references could become talking points among fans as more people watch the film.

Is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit an Onam winner?

The early social media response suggests that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has the ingredients of a festive family entertainer. The combination of Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju along with Girish A.D.’s direction appears to have worked for many viewers.

Although the second half has received some criticism for feeling slightly lengthy the overall verdict from early viewers remains favourable. With strong reactions for its comedy performances and chemistry the film is already being called a “perfect Onam winner” by some social media users.

Based on the reactions so far Bethlehem Kudumba Unit appears to be delivering what many viewers expect from a festive Malayalam entertainer. Nivin Pauly’s charming screen presence and his pairing with Mamitha Baiju have emerged as major positives.