‘Beti Ko Pata Nahi Hai..’ Amitabh Bachchan Trolls Suhana Khan For Being Clueless About Father Shah Rukh Khan’s Padma Shri on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Suhana Khan recently graced the KBC season 15 where she left Amitabh Bachchan amused as she was unable to answer questions about her father (SRK). Take a look at what the question asked on the hot seat.

Suhana Khan leaves Amitabh Bachchan amused as she gives wrong answer about father SRK's Padma Shri win on KBC

KBC 15 new episode update: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, featured the presence of The Archies’ stars – Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Suhana took the hot seat, and as soon as the quiz game began, she left everyone, including Big B, amused. When asked about her father’s Padma Shri win, SRK’s daughter seemed entirely clueless.

As the show progressed, Amitabh Bachchan asked Suhana, Zoya, and Vedang which award Shah Rukh Khan had not received yet. The options included the Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L’Etoile Or, and the Volpi Cup. In excitement, SRK’s daughter quickly picked the first option, which was Padma Shri. However, Suhana’s answer was definitely the wrong one.

Later in the show, Big B can be seen pulling Suhana’s leg by saying, “Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai (Daughter doesn’t have an idea from which award her father has been honoured with).” For the unversed, the correct answer was the fourth option, which is the Volpi Cup.

Big B further added, “Keval baap ne itna hi bata ke bheja hai ki wo saamne baitha hai usne tumhare baap ka kirdaar adda kiya hai. Toh unko bol dena ki bhaiyya jara aaram se sawaal pucho. Abhi itna aaram se sawaal pucha phir bhi uska jawab nahi de payi yeh.”

After listening to Amitabh Bachchan’s comment, Suhana’s face turned red, and the actress burst into laughter. The Archies actress was a bit embarrassed as she couldn’t answer a question that was about her father.

Meanwhile, released on December 07, 2023, The Archies witnessed the OTT debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is based on the comic book Archies. Was the latest episode of KBC season 15 interesting?!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.