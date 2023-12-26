Home

Entertainment

Beyonce Knowles’ 1946 Childhood Home in Texas Burns Down on Christmas Day

Beyonce Knowles’ 1946 Childhood Home in Texas Burns Down on Christmas Day

Beyonce's family bought the home in 1982 and she lived there for five years. The house caught fire on this Christmas Day but the Texas Fire Department was quick in containing it.

Beyonce Knowles' 1946 Childhood Home in Texas Burns Down on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas: Beyoncé’s childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely.

Trending Now

The fire was reported at about 2 am. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

You may like to read

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaper.

Beyoncé Knowles‘ family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighbourhood was built in 1946.

A message sent to Beyoncé’s publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

— Except for the headline, nothing else in this AP story has been edited or changed by the editorial team

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.