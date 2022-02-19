K-Pop sensation BTS are on their way to world domination and have millions of fans all across the globe. The septet recently announced a set of concerts which will be held in South Korea’s Seoul in March which got the ARMY pretty excited. However, what caught the attention of BTS fans was international pop star Beyoncé who wished BTS rapper J-Hope on his birthday. Yes, you heard it right! It seemed like J-Hope was awestruck by Beyoncé wishing him and took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction.Also Read - Happy Birthday J-Hope: Here's How BTS ARMY in India, South Korea and Other Countries Celebrate Hobi's Day

Beyoncé's official website shared a series of notes wishing celebrities who had their birthdays on February 18. Among those Beyoncé wished on their birthday were Dr Dre, Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran, The Weekend among several others. However, one name that stood out was that of BTS rapper J-Hope. J-Hope took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Beyoncé's website with 'surprised emojis'. Check out his story below:



(Courtesy: Instagram)

J-Hope’s Instagram story sent the ARMY into a tizzy. That’s not all – Beyoncé’s fandom (Beyhive, as they are called) started wondering if J-Hope and Beyoncé would collaborate with each other on a track.

Do you wish to see Beyoncé and J-Hope collaborate with each other? Sound off in the comments below.