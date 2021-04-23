Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan have left India and jetted off to New York where Suhana Khan studies. Gauri and Aryan were spotted in Mumbai airport amid the coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra and were trolled badly by the netizens for running away from all the crisis in India. People called them ‘Bhagode’ as they leave Mumbai in this situation where the whole county is suffering. As the second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be deadlier than the first one, everyone has been advised to stay at home amid the curfews and lockdowns imposed in most of the states. Angry netizens started trolling them by writing, “Yeh celebrity sirf naam ke Indians hai jab desh par koi muskil Aate hai toh desh se bhag jaate hai”. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed he Asked Gauri to Wear Burqa And Change Name - Video

Check out the comments here:

Another troll read, “Under which essential services does these celebrities come? R we common ppl mad to sit at home and follow the protocols”.

One of the users called them bhagode, “Bhaago bhagodo bhaago Aur inko aata hee kya h chuilu bhar pani mein doob Maro 😡”.

“Bhago saalo sab ke sab bhago, public sab yaad rakhegi, Ek na Ek din to aaoge wapas”, read another comment.

“Why do they even come back to the country…. they can start earning abroad if thats in their capacity, which I doubt… they have absolutely zero indebtedness towards this country…”

“This is so irresponsible! They could possibly be the carriers of this deadly Indian variant and as individuals it is our responsibility to restrict the impact of this mutated virus as much as possible! Especially considering the fact that the chances of negative RT-PCR’s have increased. SHAMEFUL to say the least!”

For those who don’t know, Suhana Khan stays in New York. She has enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University.