Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update: Popular TV actor Shubhangi Atre, known as Angoori bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, says she has been approached for the reality show Bigg Boss 15. but she will not quit the long-running show. "I have been approached for the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' and no doubt would love to share the screen with (show host) Salman (Khan) sir. But I understand my responsibility towards my show. I won't upset my audience quitting the show to participate and get lock in the 'Bigg Boss' house," Shubhangi told IANS.

Sbhubangi Atre said she is questioned about her participation in the show every year, which in turn prompted her to follow the show. "I started following 'Bigg Boss' after fans pinged me asking about my participation. Although I don't know how it feels as a contestant, I do enjoy watching it in my free time. I'm a soft-hearted soul and the unnecessary fights inside the house are not my kind," she said.

According to reports, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has already begun and Omung Kumar has started working on the house design. It is being said that the season will have a mix of contestants. Reports also stated that celebrities and commoners will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

As per the speculations, the contestant’s list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.